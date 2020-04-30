Missouri football landed a major in-state commitment Thursday morning.

Four-star defensive lineman Travion Ford committed to the Tigers on social media. The Lutheran North standout is Missouri's seventh commit in the Class of 2021, fifth from the St. Louis area and the fifth from the state of Missouri.

The 6-foot-2, 222-pound Ford is ranked by the 247Sports composite as the third-best player in Missouri in the 2021 class and was the top player not to be committed to a program going into Thursday.

Of the composite's top 15 players in Missouri in the Class of 2021, first-year Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz has picked up commitments from five of them, including De Smet running back Taj Butts and Washington tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, who committed to MU this past weekend.

Missouri's other pledges are East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon, De Smet defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, Jackson offensive lineman Connor Tollison and Gavin McKay, a tight end from Memphis, Tennessee.

Ford is rated by the 247Sports composite as the eighth-best defensive end in the country and the 149th-best prospect nationally at any position.

Ford held 33 Division I offers, including from many Power Five Conference programs. He had taken official visits to Missouri, Illinois and Louisville. Ford was also being pursued by the likes of Alabama, Florida State and Ohio State.

Sterk: Season ticket refunds if there’s no football season

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk wrote in a letter posted online Thursday that refunds or credit would be available to football season ticket holders should the 2020 season be canceled.

Sterk wrote that while "it is much too early to speculate" about an impacted season, he wanted to share the potential plans.

Season ticket holders would have one of three options, according to the announcement: contribute all or a portion of the refund to the Tiger Scholarship Fund; apply the refund as a credit toward 2021 season tickets; or receive back the full amount via the method of payment originally used.

The Tigers are scheduled to begin the 2020 season against Central Arkansas on Sept. 5 at Faurot Field.

Sterk wrote the athletic department will be guided in its decisions by health, government and university leaders as well as the Southeastern Conference.

"Understandably, there has been tremendous media speculation surrounding the 2020 college football season in the wake of COVID-19, which in turn has led to many questions from our season ticket holders," Sterk wrote. "While we don't have all of the answers today, I can tell you that we remain encouraged with the progress being made against the virus and firmly believe the Tigers will kick off as scheduled this fall."