Senior Caleb Martonfi has not hesitated to take advantage of his opportunities at Eldon.

Martonfi has been a Mustang for only two years but in that span of time he became a state qualifier in cross country his junior year, served as a drum major in the marching band and served as a captain of both the cross country and scholar bowl teams while also serving as the Executive Vice President of student council. The senior was looking forward to participating in track and field this spring, running the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and being a member of the 4x800 relay team before the COVID-19 pandemic came along.

Although his final chapter at Eldon will be different than what Martonfi intended in these final few months, those two years have been time well spent whether it was placing fourth at state in scholar bowl, performing with the band during football games or simply just having the opportunity to interact with friends at cross country meets.

“The opportunities here have been amazing,” the senior said, looking back.

“One of my favorite parts of Eldon is how all of the coaches and directors work together to create the most experience possible for their students.”

Q: Was there anything you were looking forward to, especially this spring, as you started to get ready for your final high school season?

A: This year I was especially looking forward to my track season. Because I transferred schools last year, I was not able to compete that year so I was excited to be able to help my team this year. I was hoping to qualify for state in the two-mile (3,200-meter run). The pandemic has made me realize that I miss running with my friends on a daily basis more than I miss competing. I was also looking forward to our state contests for band and scholar bowl. High school sports are truly a once in a lifetime experience, but I look forward to the opportunities I will have at Washington University in St. Louis this fall.

Q: Is there anything you love about track and field or anything this pandemic made you realize and what were your thoughts when you found out the season would be significantly delayed and eventually cancelled?

A: When I first learned the season would be cancelled, I felt a reluctant acceptance. I had already experienced not being able to compete, though, so I knew what good could come out of it.

Q: What has the quarantine been like and were there any steps you took to stay sharp incase there was an opportunity to compete in the future? What was it like to represent Eldon, now looking back?

A: Being stuck at home has given me the opportunity to run with my sophomore brother and my eighth grade sister, who are both rising track and field stars. We did everything we could to remain sharp in case we were able to have a season. I knew that if the pandemic blew over, we would have a huge advantage over anyone that did not prepare.

Looking back, I really could not have asked for anything else from my experience at Eldon. Being able to represent a school district that pours everything they can into their students was truly an honor. The life lessons I have learned throughout high school will remain with me for the rest of my life.

Q: Anything you would like your teammates and coaches to know?

A: I would like my teammates to know that I miss competing with them, but I know they will have great success in the future. I would also like to thank my coaches for supporting us throughout all of this.