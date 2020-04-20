Jahvon Smith, Tyren Moore and Moory Woods signed their letter of intent remotely to play men's basketball while attending Moberly Area Community College for the 2020-2021 college year reported Greyhounds coach Patrick Smith last Friday.

They join Maricus Gant from Battlefield High School in Columbia as next season's newcomers to the Greyhounds team that capped its recent season finishing with a 27-6 record, qualifying for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Men's National Tournament and owning a No. 17 ranking in the final college basketball poll.

“We are so pleased to have these three players join our program for next season. One thing we really look for in recruits is versatility along with scoring ability and feel these three incoming Greyhounds definitely fill those roles along with all being from winning programs,” said MACC coach Smith. “We obviously lose some real good players from this past season so it’s great to get our recruiting off to such a good start.”

Jahvon Smith (6'4, 200 lbs) is a guard from Miami Norland High School, Fla. where he averaged 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest his senior year. Miami Norland reached the Florida Class 5 state championship tournament, and Smith was selected to represent South Florida in the Florida All-Star Game.

Moore (5'10) is one of the top rated high school guards in Kentucky as he led Louisville Male High School (31-4) to a No. 1 ranking in its class. He averaged 17. points and 4.1 rebounds per game while making 49% of shots taken from behind the arc, including 97 threes. Moore will graduate owning his school's career scoring record with 1,529 points en route to being named to the All-State First Team and named Player of the Year for the 7th Region.

Woods, a 6-foot-4 wing from Alton High School, Ill., averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 assists his senior year. He was named First Team All Southwestern Conference and was also named as one of the top 50 players in the State of Illinois reported Greyhounds coach Smith.

“(Jahvon )Smith is an explosive guard who played against really good competition and can play multiple positions, just a really good all around player. Moore can just flat score the ball in a variety of ways, is a tremendous shooter who played for one of the best high school programs in the nation,” said MACC men's coach Smith. “Woods is a very versatile player who just does a lot of things really well and really knows how to play.”