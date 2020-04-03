The target date for Missouri athletics to return to normal keeps getting pushed back.

The Southeastern Conference announced Friday afternoon that all in-person activities, including practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended at member schools through at least May 31 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC previously decided to cancel all activities through mid-April, with plans to reassess the situation by that time.

“We’re moving along and trying to grasp the new reality and trying to determine where the new normal will end up,” Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said Thursday during a conference call.

Starting Monday, the conference will allow its football teams four hours of virtual film review per week, double the previous maximum and consistent with NCAA rules. The film sessions must not include physical activity or interfere with student-athletes’ online classes.

First-year Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz and his team completed only three spring practices before the mass cancellations.

“Anytime you’re trying to instill your culture and what you’re trying to do and build that trust and respect, you can only really do that through time and time spent together,” Drinkwitz said Wednesday during a conference call, adding the Tigers will be ready to play their season opener Sept. 5 against Central Arkansas regardless.

The SEC announced Thursday that schools scheduled to host conference championship events that were canceled in 2020 due to issues related to COVID-19 will host those events next spring. Missouri was not set to host any such events.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Tuesday that the SEC spring meetings scheduled for the last week of May in Destin, Florida, have been canceled and that the league will determine alternate methods for carrying out the event.

“We know cancellation is appropriate in the light of supporting safety and well-being during this unprecedented public health crisis,” Sankey said.