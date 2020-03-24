Saturday was supposed to be the start of something bigger for Hannah Larson.

The day represented the start of the standout senior’s final chapter with the Hickman girls soccer program, a chance to further cement her legacy.

Hickman was scheduled to open the season with a doubleheader in Waynesville, where the Kewpies were to face the host Tigers first before a match against Ozark at the same site. The doubleheader mirrored how Hickman started last year, when the Kewpies crushed both teams, outscoring their opponents 6-1 on opening day a season ago.

Hickman lost only three seniors from last year’s Class 4 District 8 championship team and returned nine seniors, headlined by Larson, a Saint Louis University commit. The Kewpies were poised to make another run, and Larson was in position to rewrite their record books.

“She’s got multiple things on her radar,” said Brian Larson, her father. “She could get the career scoring record, career assists record and career points. … She’s also looking at how she could be a Gatorade player of the year. Could she become an All-American?”

Larson tallied 27 goals, 10 assists and 64 points last season, pushing her to 55 goals, 29 assists and 139 points in her high school career. She is 15 goals and 36 points from breaking the Hickman career record set by Kelsey Mirts. She is also 10 assists from passing Lauren Grice for the program record.

Larson entered this year knowing she had a shot at reaching all those records this spring.

Larson recalls that during her freshman year, she and her classmates were asked to write down their goals in class. Larson’s was simple but telling: become the all-time leading scorer for Hickman girls soccer.

Since then, she’s done everything she could to put herself in position to achieve that.

The Kewpies, however, didn’t travel to Waynesville this past weekend. Larson’s chance at those records has been put on hold indefinitely.

Columbia Public Schools closed last Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns, putting the spring sports season into question. Larson, like prep athletes across the nation, are at home wondering when they will return to practice and hoping they will have a chance to compete.

“I specifically remember writing that,” Larson said about her declaration to make history at Hickman. “I’ve been thinking about it since freshman year. Knowing that there is a chance that I might not be able to do it is really heartbreaking.”

Hickman coach Wil Ross had to be honest with his players last Monday. The news of CPS shutting down in a few days had already been announced, and as Ross told his team to prepare for the worst but hope for the best, the message was tough to deliver.

Especially to his nine seniors.

Ross watched them grow from freshmen with lots of potential to leaders with a career record of 42-26-4 in three years and a chance to continue building on their impressive resume.

Larson and Ross have been in talks about her breaking the school records for some time now. It’s something that everyone involved with the program knows about. There is widespread desire for Larson to etch her name as Hickman’s best.

“Theoretically, we could come back on April 13 and start playing,” Ross said during an interview Monday. “... I didn’t want to sit down and have a two-hour conversation about the world and all of that. Just because we don’t know exactly where we’re going. If we’re back in three weeks from now, then we still play close to 15 games and just have a shortened season. If they make a decision to cancel everything else, we will have that conversation at that time.”

That conversation, unfortunately, may have to come sooner than later.

After Boone County issued a stay-at-home order Tuesday that begins Wednesday and runs through April 24, CPS wrote Tuesday in a letter to families that it doesn’t plan to return to session until at least April 27, two weeks later than its original announcement.

Ross said Monday that if classes and activities were to resume in mid-April, Larson would have a chance at a record-breaking finish.

Now the season and those milestones are in doubt more than ever.

“If the season does get canceled, that is a conversation I will have with her,” Ross said Monday. “I think ultimately, she’s comfortable with where she fits as far as being one of the best soccer players to play at Hickman.”

Ross described Hannah as a “coach’s dream.” Her talent was apparent since she arrived. But it’s her commitment to growth on and off the field that makes her different, he said.

“She’s taken on more of a leadership role. She seems to bring the girls together more,” Ross said. “I think we always knew she was one of the better players right from day one. Obviously, her talent lever has grown as well. But what’s more impressive for me is watching her grow and make sure she incorporates everybody and becoming more of a leader in that regard.”

Two examples were how Larson stood strong during Hickman’s jamboree March 13 and the laughter she brought to the Kewpies’ practice the following week. There was already a feeling that the jamboree could be the team’s last live action for the foreseeable future.

“Just in those three 20-minute halves, you could see her being a leader and moving people where they needed to go. You could see a change,” Brian said. “She’s taken this ownership.”

Larson set the tone with a smile on her face and by keeping things light in Hickman’s final practice before CPS shut down. Ross noticed how she brightened the mood and how she was doing her best to make her potential last practice a happy one.

Despite those things, however, Ross knew Larson was crushed inside.

“It winds up all coming together last year and we got that title,” Larson said. “That’s why it sucks for us because we know we are good together and we could win another district championship.

“But we might not get that opportunity.”

Brian is trying to keep things in perspective. Maybe this downtime will be a blessing in disguise? His daughter will get some much-needed rest before she begins with the Billikens. The break also gives her a chance to continue training on things she struggles with, something she wouldn’t have as much time for during the season.

As true as both those silver linings may be, Brian admits he would rather see his daughter chase Hickman history and have one last chance to break the records she’s so close to after three tremendous seasons with the Kewpies.

“I did have so many goals and that’s kind of all taken,” Larson said. “Hopefully we will have a couple of games left and I can at least attempt to break those records.”

This story is the first in a series called Senior Salute, in which the Columbia Daily Tribune plans to shine a spotlight on local high school seniors whose final spring sports season has been impacted by the coronavirus shutdown.