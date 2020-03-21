Forward Tray Jackson intends to transfer away from Missouri men’s basketball, the program confirmed Saturday.

Jackson was one of three players in the Tigers' Class of 2019. With the previous departure of Mario McKinney Jr., only Kobe Brown remains from last year's trio of true freshmen.

Jackson played in 26 of Missouri's 31 games this past season but never started. He averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds while playing eight minutes per game.

The 6-foot-8 post was a top-100 recruit in 2019 and chose Missouri from a list of 21 Division I offers.

Jackson has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

His transfer would leave the Tigers with two open scholarship spots for the 2020-21 season.

