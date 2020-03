Tigers chosen among the best of the Four Rivers Conference

FOUR RIVERS GIRLS FIRST TEAM

-St. James junior Hannah Marcee

-Union junior Reagan Rapert

-St. Clair junior Alohilani Bursey

-Hermann senior Quincy Erickson

-Sullivan senior Kya Harbour

-Owensville sophomore Anna Finley

-Union junior Emily Gaebe

FOUR RIVERS GIRLS SECOND TEAM

-St. James junior Riley Whitener

-Hermann junior Gracie Winkelmann

-New Haven sophomore Mackenzie Wilson

-St. Clair senior Alana Hinson

-Sullivan sophomore Rylee Denbow

-Union junior Julia Overstreet

-New Haven senior McKenzie Overschmidt

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sullivan senior Mallory Shetley

6TH MAN AWARD: St. Clair sophomore Mackenzie Lowder

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jordan Flora, Sullivan

FOUR RIVERS BOYS FIRST TEAM

-St. James senior Andrew Branson

- St. James senior Mason Parker

-St. James senior Logan Chick

-Hermann senior Trent Anderson

-New Haven senior Luke Gerlemann

-Sullivan junior Owen Farrell

-St. Clair senior Dayton Turner

-New Haven junior John Ligget

FOUR RIVERS BOYS SECOND TEAM

-St. James senior Austin Ridenhour

-Union senior Caleb Mabe

-St. Clair senior Calvin Henry

-Sullivan junior Jordan Woodcock

-New Haven senior Jay Eichelberger

-St. Clair senior Justin Hoffman

-Pacific freshman Quinn Blackburn

6TH MAN AWARD: Pacific junior Don’Ta Harris

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. James senior Andrew Branson

COACH OF THE YEAR: Ben Smith, St. James