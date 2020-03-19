Wolves chosen among the best of the Frisco League
FRISCO LEAGUE GIRLS FIRST TEAM
-Claire Affolter, Newburg
-Bailey Brookshire, Newburg
-Karlee Holland, Licking (MVP)
-Katelyn Cole, Richland
-Miranda Moss, Richland
-Brooke Sinclair, Dixon
-Bre Sein, Stoutland
-Paige Spencer, Iberia
-Megan Becker, Crocker
-Kylie Taylor, Licking
-Skyeler Layman, Crocker
-Cara Couch, Plato
-Kelsey Todd, Plato
FRISCO LEAGUE GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION TEAM
-Sarah Pribble, Stoutland
-Briar Sayer, Laquey
-Anna Sullins, Licking
-Kennedy Hall, Plato
-Melanie Hubbs, Stoutland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Steven Rissler, Licking
FRISCO LEAGUE BOYS FIRST TEAM
-Hunter Mentola, Newburg
-Grady Todd, Plato (CO-MVP)
-Zach Voss, Iberia (CO-MVP)
-Ethan Fagre, Richland
-Trey Holzer, Dixon
-Wilson Murray, Licking
-Zane Hodges, Stoutland
-Jake Whittle, Iberia
-Jason Young, Laquey
-Veston Fearon, Richalnd
-C.J. Thiltgen, Dixon
-Blake Payne, Licking
FRISCO LEAGUE BOYS HONORABLE MENTION TEAM
-Tristan Wofford
-Payton Harrison
-Easton Blankenship
COACH OF THE YEAR: Nick Voss, Iberia