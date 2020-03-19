Thursday

Mar 19, 2020 at 9:38 PM


Wolves chosen among the best of the Frisco League

FRISCO LEAGUE GIRLS FIRST TEAM

-Claire Affolter, Newburg

-Bailey Brookshire, Newburg

-Karlee Holland, Licking (MVP)

-Katelyn Cole, Richland

-Miranda Moss, Richland

-Brooke Sinclair, Dixon

-Bre Sein, Stoutland

-Paige Spencer, Iberia

-Megan Becker, Crocker

-Kylie Taylor, Licking

-Skyeler Layman, Crocker

-Cara Couch, Plato

-Kelsey Todd, Plato

FRISCO LEAGUE GIRLS HONORABLE MENTION TEAM

-Sarah Pribble, Stoutland

-Briar Sayer, Laquey

-Anna Sullins, Licking

-Kennedy Hall, Plato

-Melanie Hubbs, Stoutland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Steven Rissler, Licking

FRISCO LEAGUE BOYS FIRST TEAM

-Hunter Mentola, Newburg

-Grady Todd, Plato (CO-MVP)

-Zach Voss, Iberia (CO-MVP)

-Ethan Fagre, Richland

-Trey Holzer, Dixon

-Wilson Murray, Licking

-Zane Hodges, Stoutland

-Jake Whittle, Iberia

-Jason Young, Laquey

-Veston Fearon, Richalnd

-C.J. Thiltgen, Dixon

-Blake Payne, Licking

FRISCO LEAGUE BOYS HONORABLE MENTION TEAM

-Tristan Wofford

-Payton Harrison

-Easton Blankenship

COACH OF THE YEAR: Nick Voss, Iberia