Rolla boys move on to state tournament as girls fall to tough state-ranked Sullivan

Rolla Bulldogs

Rolla took the tough road to a district title and the Bulldogs proved they were tough enough on Friday night to be the last team standing.

After entering the Class 4 District 9 playoffs in Union as the tournament's fourth seed, Rolla took down No. 5 Owensville 66-51 in the first round, knocked out top seed Sullivan 50-43 in the semifinals and beat another team with a bye Friday night with a 54-49 win over No. 2 Salem to take home the district crown and earn an invitation to the state tournament.

The battle-tested Bulldogs built up a nice 36-17 halftime lead, only to see Salem close the gap and make things interesting by shrinking the deficit to 41-34 by the start of the fourth quarter. The Tigers were able to get within a point with 59 seconds left on the clock but could not find a way to get over the hump as the Bulldogs took care of business down the stretch.

Danny Foster led Rolla with 14 points and Muluken Pritchett knocked down 12 to help the journey continue.

Rolla (12-16) will get to play a little closer to home in sectionals Tuesday night, facing Helias Catholic (20-6) on the campus of Missouri S&T for a spot in the state quarterfinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs

An impressive campaign has come to an end.

Rolla, a team that practically spent the entire season ranked in the Class 4 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Poll, saw its journey end Friday night against another state-ranked team in the district championship at Union. It was a defensive battle from start to finish and second-seeded Sullivan was able to protect its rim a little better in a 43-30 win over the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs to take home the prize of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament.

Rolla (24-3) entered the postseason ranked fifth in the latest poll and Sullivan (24-2) was eighth. Friday night proved there was not much of a difference between the two sides as the Lady Eagles commanded a slim 17-13 lead at halftime and maintained that margin with a 24-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The final eight minutes were the toughest of all for the Lady Bulldogs as Sullivan opened up a 10-0 run to create some cushion and used the free throw line to carry themselves across the finish line.