Rock Bridge girls basketball couldn’t have scripted a better start Friday night.

Seeking to avenge a regular-season loss to Jefferson City, Rock Bridge opened the Class 5 District 9 championship by scoring the first 17 points of the game.

The Lady Jays committed three turnovers in their first five possessions and couldn’t initiate high-low action with their talented frontcourt. Bruins sophomore Averi Kroenke drained her second 3-pointer to make it 17-0 with 4:28 left in the first quarter.

“I thought we just came out with a lot of energy and a lot of hunger for this game,” Kroenke said. “All of us played really well.”

Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel said the biggest difference to the dominant surge was the Bruins’ physicality, this after Jefferson City made 22 offensive rebounds to beat the Bruins by five in the first meeting between the teams nearly a month ago.

Nagel made sure her No. 2 seed Bruins saw each one of those offensive rebounds in film this week. She knew they wouldn’t be happy about it.

The top-seeded Lady Jays were already down 14 when coach Brad Conway called a timeout just a few minutes in at Battle High School. Rock Bridge senior Sanaa’ St. Andre just hit her second 3, and Conway could feel the game slipping away.

“It just started to snowball, so I called a timeout to try to gain our composure and what we’ve been talking about (all week),” Conway said. “We lost our composure there for a couple of minutes and it really hurt us.”

Rock Bridge hit six treys in the first quarter and held a 25-4 lead, while the Lady Jays struggled to establish post position and couldn’t find passing lanes for entry passes.

The Bruins finished with 12 made shots from beyond the arc in their 62-42 victory.

Rock Bridge (20-5) is scheduled to face Ozark (22-6) in a state sectional game at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Camdenton. The Bruins defeated the Tigers 63-40 on Jan. 9.

The Lady Jays (22-4) failed to hit a shot from deep and didn’t have a field goal from outside the paint until the fourth quarter. Rock Bridge thoroughly out-toughed and outplayed Jefferson City in the 20-point win.

“The kids were physical from the very beginning,” Nagel said. “We were sold out to the box-outs and really limited them to one shot. … It just gives you confidence when you do what your goal is on one end. It frees you up on the other end to play a lot more loose.”

The Bruins weren’t just loose on offense. They were getting whatever shots they wanted.

Eryn Puett knocked down her fourth 3 of the night with 3:09 left in the second quarter. She had a game-high 17 points at the time and the Bruins led 33-13.

Nagel saw no hesitation in the standout senior.

“Coach Nagel always says, ‘Shooters shoot,’ and we were feeling it tonight,” Puett said.

The Bruins’ defensive ball pressure never allowed the Lady Jays a chance to get comfortable in their sets. That, compounded with a non-existent high-low game, eliminated Jefferson City’s ability to establish star forwards Kara Daly, Sarah Linthacum or Hannah Linthacum on the block.

Rock Bridge led 39-17 at halftime. Conway had to find a way for his team to play faster. However, the Bruins slowed things down in the second half.

Mary Primus nailed her second 3 with less than 20 seconds left in the third to give the Bruins a 54-26 lead. She was the fourth Rock Bridge player with multiple 3s in the win.

The Lady Jays opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run but still trailed by 17 points.

St. Andre led Rock Bridge with 18 points, while Puett scored 17 and Kroenke had 15.

Friday marks the Bruins’ second straight district title, but this victory carried extra meaning after their 50-45 loss to the Lady Jays earlier this season.

“A district win is a district win,” Puett said. “But this one is pretty special.”