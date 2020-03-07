Youth ages 11-15 can submit an application to participate in this opportunity.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new youth turkey hunters to apply for a mentored hunt April 4–5 in Boone County.

Participants will learn about wild turkey biology and habitat, hunting safety, use of camouflage, ammunition and firearm selection, how to properly pattern a shotgun, how to improve hunting and shooting skills, as well as calling, regulations, and methods.

“There is nothing quite as thrilling as the thunder of a gobbling turkey in the morning,” said MDC Conservation Educator Emily Porter. “By mentoring each youth and their parent or guardian, both will learn the skills it takes to become a safe and successful turkey hunter. Experiences like this can create lasting traditions for years to come.”

To apply for this mentored hunt, participants must register no later than March 16 by downloading the form at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZsH, completing the form and returning it to Porter at Emily.Porter@mdc.mo.gov. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

Participants who have not completed their hunter education certification are still eligible for this hunt. Youth hunters must be 11-15 years old at the time of the hunt, must have never Telechecked a turkey, and must be accompanied by an adult. Experienced hunters will be provided to mentor both youth and adult parties on the hunt.

MDC will provide firearms and ammunition, but participants are welcome to bring their own cased and unloaded firearms if they so choose. No reload ammunition will be permitted.

MDC Discover Nature programs, such as this mentored hunt, aim to help Missourians explore nature and master outdoor skills together. To learn more about other Discover Nature programs, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/. For more information about this youth turkey clinic and mentored hunt, contact Porter at (573) 815-7901, ext. 2964.

Conservation makes Missouri a great place to hunt and fish.