The Truman men’s basketball team came into this season ready to make a point.

After a 14-15 campaign last year for coach Jeff Horner’s first season, the Bulldogs were picked to finish eighth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference this year. The Bulldogs finished much better than that, going 20-8 during the regular season. They won more conference games (16-4) than they did total games last year, granting them a share of the regular season GLVC title.

“Guys worked on their own game during the summertime and, obviously, we work with them in the fall. When you win the conference title, you sit there and you think, ‘This is why we work so hard on the offseason.’ I’m just really proud of the guys and how hard they worked in the offseason and how much they wanted it,” Horner said. “They didn’t want a repeat of last season with our record and what it was.”

“It’s a goal we set out at the beginning of the year and it’s unreal that we accomplished it, especially with getting the No. 8 spot at the beginning of the year,” said redshirt junior forward Alex McQuinn. “We just had that chip on our shoulder all year, so it’s pretty cool that we accomplished that.”

That chip remains — and maybe sits a bit larger — as the Bulldogs begin the GLVC Tournament in Edwardsville, Ill. this weekend. Despite tying for the best conference record this year, the GLVC’s point rating system seeded Truman third for the tournament. That system hands out points based on wins and losses, whether the game was at home or on the road, and the winning percentage of the other team. It’s an effort to balance the conference since not every team plays everyone twice.

Horner and the Bulldogs aren’t fans of the number where they were seeded, but it’s not like their path to a tournament title was going to be easy if they got a higher spot. With six of the eight tournament teams appearing in the regional rankings for the NCAA Tournament, every game in Edwardsville is going to be tight.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think it really matters who you play,” Horner said. “This is probably going to be one of the best GLVC Tournaments there ever has been, so we’re just excited to be a part of it.”

The winner of the conference tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, with the field being announced on Sunday night. Truman was in the No. 2 spot when the first regional rankings came out two weeks ago. Now the Bulldogs sit in fifth with Indianapolis in the top spot. If the Bulldogs beat the Greyhounds and claim the conference crown, Truman would be in contention for the No. 1 regional seed, meaning that bracket would be held at Pershing Arena.

“I think whoever wins this GLVC Tournament will probably be the No. 1 seed, regionally. That brings a chance to host it and we’ve done pretty well at home,” Horner said with a smile. “That’s what we’re looking for.”

Truman’s first tournament game comes Friday against Rockhurst. This will be the third meeting between both teams this season, with Truman hoping to take the series 2-1. Rockhurst won the first game 56-53 as Truman’s offense missed the bus over to Kansas City. Following that loss, the Bulldogs went on a 14-3 run to end the year, including an 81-60 thumping of Rockhurst.

But that wasn’t the last game where Truman had an off kilter night. Though the offense was out, Truman’s defense was still stout in that Rockhurst loss. But when the Bulldogs went down to Drury on Feb. 20, both phases were nonexistent as the Bulldogs lost 71-52. Players described that total clunker was one last wake up call before the postseason, and they lean on that experience in tournament time.

“I think learning from those experiences we had in the past is just going to get us ready for these,” McQuinn said. “We’re going to have a great week of preparation and we’re all just ready to go. We know we can’t have one of those games again, so everyone’s locked in and ready.”