The postseason for area basketball teams are in full swing and it has already been a rewarding postseason for some.

The Newburg Lady Wolves captured the Class 2 District 9 championship, both teams from St. James made a run to the district finals and as of Tuesday, both Rolla teams were very much alive and in the pursuit of district championships of their own.

Newburg Lady Wolves

The Newburg Lady Wolves improved to 19-8 on the season and still have some basketball left to play.

Newburg entered the district tournament as the second seed amongst a field of eight teams and the march to a district championship began with a 42-32 win over seventh seed Vienna (7-15) on February 22. The Lady Wolves proceeded to take down No. 3 Crocker (19-7) by a score of 55-43 in the district semifinals on February 25 and brought home the title with aa 48-44 over top seed Richland (18-5) on Friday night.

Up next for Newburg is the Class 2 State Tournament where Newburg will face Mansfield (23-6) in sectionals on Wednesday at Mountain Grove. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with a trip to the state quarterfinals on the line.

Newburg Wolves

Newburg went to battle as the third seed in the Class 2 District 9 Tournament and saw the season come to an end in the first round with a 51-47 loss to No. 6 Laquey (5-19) on February 24. The Wolves wrap up the season 11-14.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs

Rolla is the top seed in the Class 4 District 9 Tournament and the Lady Bulldogs played like it on Monday night in Union with a 64-26 win over No. 5 Salem (16-10).

Beginning the postseason with a bye and win in the district semifinals has landed Rolla (23-3) in the district championship on Friday where the Lady Bulldogs will face No. 2 Sullivan (22-2) at 5:30 p.m.

Rolla Bulldogs

Rolla tipped off the Class 4 District 9 Tournament in Union as the fourth seed and took care of business in the opening round on Saturday with a 66-51 win over No. 5 Owensville (9-15).

The Bulldogs (10-16) were scheduled to face top seed Sullivan (14-11) in the semifinals Tuesday night and a win would punch a ticket to the district championship Friday night at 7:15 p.m. against No. 2 Salem (12-13) or No. 6 Union (5-21).

St. James Tigers

St. James took on the Class 3 District 4 Tournament in Mountain Grove as the top seed in the field of eight schools and made a run to the district finals.

Ultimately, the run came up just short of a district championship.

St. James (22-4) knocked off No. 8 Mountain Grove (5-20) by a score of 87-41 in the first round on February 24, won comfortably over No. 4 Willow Springs (15-9) on February 26 by a score of 64-35 in the semifinals and met No. 2 Ava (22-5) in the championship Friday night where the Tigers lost a tough battle 66-58 to bring the season to an end.

St. James Lady Tigers

The St. James Lady Tigers entered the postseason with high ambitions as the second seed amongst a field of eight in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament at Mountain Grove and fell just short of a title.

The Lady Tigers (21-6) beat No. 7 Mountain Grove (6-18) by a score of 70-43 on February 22, outlasted No. 3 Liberty Mountainview (20-6) 58-54 on February 25 and fell to top seed Licking (21-6) in the championship Friday night 53-35 to wrap up the year.