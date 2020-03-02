Before current Tolton wrestling standouts Teague Travis and Brant Whitaker, there was Brock Mauller and Jarrett Jacques. Before Mauller and Jacques, it was Jaydin Eierman and Will Tindal. Each of those grapplers were state champions as Trailblazers.

The fact is that in the nine years since the program started, Tolton has become a Class 1 powerhouse. Tolton boasts 16 individual state championships in less than a decade. Coach James Williamson had a clear goal when becoming head coach in 2015-16: He wanted to continue the Trailblazers’ short but extremely rich tradition in wrestling.

Tolton had three state champions (Tindal, Eierman and Mauller) the year before Williamson’s arrival, finishing fourth in the team standings. Williamson wasn’t hired to start from scratch but rather to continue developing champions for the most dominant team in Columbia.

He’s been a man of his word five years into his head coaching tenure.

The Trailblazers have had multiple state champions three times since he became the face behind Tolton wrestling.

After the state semifinal matches last Friday night at Mizzou Arena, however, Williamson stood back and marveled at how blessed he has been to have talented athletes. He could have easily bragged after Travis and Whitaker secured their spot for another state championship.

Travis, a junior committed to Oklahoma State, was in line for his third straight state title.

Whitaker, a junior transfer from Boonville, was headed to his third straight championship bout and looking for back-to-back titles.

But Williamson didn’t make it about himself. That’s not his style. The enthusiastic coach basked in how fortunate he was to have two coachable champions -- two wrestlers who could be all about themselves yet invest in building every part of the Tolton wrestling program.

“It makes me happy as a coach that we’re able to bring in the right people and magnetize great talent,” Williamson said. “I’m just really, incredibly grateful. I don’t see these things coming. All of a sudden these parents come up to me and say, ‘James, I like what you’re doing. I want my son to wrestle for you.’ Sometimes that’s all it is. I’m lucky.”

He started to bounce and shake with excitement.

“I’m a little worked up right now,” he added with a smile.

Pushing each other

Williamson compared Whitaker transferring to the Trailblazers to when Jacques came to Tolton in 2016 after winning two individual state championships at Kirksville and Owensville.

After their semifinal victories last weekend, Whitaker was ecstatic at the thought of he and Travis becoming the next state championship duo for the Trailblazers. It was a certainty in his mind, especially with how the two pushed each other throughout the season.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” Whitaker said that day of the upcoming title matches. “We’re in the room all the time, so we have some camaraderie going and (we’re) ready to go out there and to be hammers. … There’s definitely some competition in the practice room, trading off takedowns, and we’re just upping each other’s levels and getting better while doing it every day.”

Travis won a state title along with teammates Mauller and Jacques in 2018. It was the second time in four years that Tolton had three state champions in one year.

“It definitely makes the tournament more interesting when you have another guy doing the same thing and going out there and winning,” Travis said. “It makes it more enjoyable and more fun.”

It also helps when the two top wrestlers actually like each other. The energy they give to another is palpable, one trying to best the other as they navigated through the earlier rounds last Thursday and Friday.

“They feed off of each other,” Williamson said. “Whitaker is confident when he sees Teague go out and perform and he expects the same from himself. They’re ready for the next level.”

Travis won his first three matches of this year’s state tournament via fall and pinned his semifinal opponent in 53 seconds to secure a chance at the 145-pound state title.

Whitaker defeated Creed Webster from Mid-Buchanan 10-1 in a major decision victory to earn his way to the 160-pound state championship.

The two outscored opponents 33-9 and posted four pins in the first three rounds combined.

Emotion, enthusiasm, energy

After Whitaker’s state championship victory, Williamson had enough adrenaline and excitement running through him that it looked like he just came off the mat himself.

“Man, I had some superstars in the finals today, but I’ve never been so scared,” Williamson said. “We dominated, but there were some moments there where I was shaking in my boots.”

It’s that emotion and enthusiasm that sets Williamson apart for Whitaker. His energy makes wrestling more fun. Williamson’s screams from the sideline only help him focus.

Williamson was fired up after his wrestlers swept through the state tournament. Who could blame him? He watched Travis get choked out in the third period and rally to defeat Knob Noster’s Conner Johnston 12-7 in the finals. Then Whitaker was taken to the wire in the third period against Gallatin’s Drayton Harris. Whitaker escaped, literally and figuratively, when Harris allowed him to get up with 32 seconds left after a reversal. Whitaker won 6-5.

It was a testament to how Travis and Whitaker wrestle: apply pressure early, build a lead and make your opponent come to you.

“Our goals with all these people is to go into the third period with two points or more,” Williamson said. “So a takedown could only tie it, worst-case scenario. (Their opponents) were trying that all weekend. They didn’t want to wrestle. They wanted to go into the third period down by one, get a takedown and win. So I said, ‘We are going to the third period with more points’.

“They are going to have to go for the Hail Mary.”

What happens next?

About a year from now, Travis can win his fourth state title and continue his high school wrestling legacy. Whitaker can win his third state championship and build upon his first undefeated season.

But beyond the individual accolades, the duo continues to set an example for the rest of the wrestlers within the Tolton program.

Williamson praised Travis for his maturity on and off the mat. He’s someone the younger wrestlers look up to and his leadership has helped motivate others to his high level.

“He’s a good spokesperson for my program,” Williamson said. “He’s everything I could ask of him.”

Whitaker stepped in right away and established himself as a teacher. There has never been an “I’m too good for this” attitude with him.

“(Whitaker) sharpened all my tough guys and he even brought up my learners, the ones that don’t have great records,” Williamson said. “He takes time out of his day to go help them out and that’s what really builds your team. … He’s a leader and a teacher in a way already.”

Travis and Whitaker are the latest dynamic duo for the Trailblazers, and they are ready to carry the torch for Tolton again next season. Having one champion in a season isn’t enough for Tolton anymore. The expectation is at least two again next year.

That’s the success Williamson sought to continue in the first place, and it’s happening.

Tolton’s winning tradition lives on through his wrestlers.

“It’s so exciting. This wrestling culture is awesome,” Whitaker said of Tolton. “I love it every day. It’s part of me and I feel like I can be part of it.”