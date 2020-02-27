The path to the podium and a medal at the state wrestling tournament is not an easy one to navigate.

St. James sent five total wrestlers- nearly all with winning records- to clash with the best wrestlers in Missouri over the weekend on the mats at Mizzou Arena in Columbia and found out how tough the tournament could be, coming up shy of any medals. Once any wrestler loses a match in the double elimination tournament, they must advance past the third round of consolation to guarantee a medal and the best finish of any Tiger was the second round of consolation.

Kaylynn Crocker (26-6) represented the Lady Tigers and fell two wins shy of a medal, exiting in the second round of consolation.

The boys took on the best wrestlers of Class 2 and Zachary Woodson (35-19) had the strongest finish amongst the pack as he finished his tournament in the second round of consolation at 195. Meanwhile, Teagan Kelly (23-23) fell in the first round of consolation at 106 along with Zachary Achterberg (32-21) at 152 and Chandler Tinsley (22-20) at 170.

It may not have been the finish Tiger wrestlers were hoping for, but it can certainly serve as motivation heading into next season.