Rolla's Nathan Pulliam passed every test he faced this season.

Of the 39 wrestlers who stood against him on the mat this year, none could find a way to beat him and his prize was a state championship on Saturday evening at Mizzou Arena when he pinned Smithville's Ryan Hampton (23-6) in the second period for the Class 3 title at 145 pounds.

There were four other Bulldogs who reached the podium as well among the eight who made the trip to Columbia and the boys finished seventh overall in Class 3 among the 55 schools that competed with 79.5 points. Neosho captured the team title with 163.5 points, respectively.

Zack Fennell also appeared in the state finals for Rolla and nearly reached the top, finishing his season 43-4 with a second place finish at 126 pounds. Fennell went up against Ladue Horton Watkins' Jacob Mann in the title match and came up short in an 8-0 major decision.

Dathan Mickem made the podium finishing fourth at 138 with a record of 35-9 on the season and Andre Ridenhour (37-15) captured fifth at 160. Hannah O'Connor (34-4) wrapped up her season with a win and finished fifth as well at 135.

Meanwhile, Colton Franks (21-10) came up just a single win shy of the podium at 170 as he lost his second match and was eliminated in the third round of consolation and Alexander Sederburg (12-6) saw his tournament end in the first round of consolation at 120. Mya Burken (23-13) had a tough bracket as well, finishing her tournament in the first round of consolation at 115.