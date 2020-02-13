Parker Yoakum became the next Bulldog to sign up for collegiate sports after signing with the baseball program at St. Louis Community College on Tuesday.

Yoakum is a starter for the Bulldogs and was a First Team All-District selection last spring as the Bulldogs made their way deep into districts. However, he unfortunately had a knee injury that will likely cause him to miss part of this season.

STLCC is a Division I junior college program.

“It's second to none. That's what I grew up trying for,” Yoakum said of the opportunity. “That's what I grew up practicing for. To get to the next level and pass that.”