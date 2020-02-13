The Rolla Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs had two tough Ozark Conference games against Waynesville this week and came out victorious.

Lady Bulldogs at Waynesville

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Waynesville Monday and picked up a big 56-35 conference win against the Lady Tigers.

Waynesville came into the game with just a handful of wins on the season, but that did not mean it would be a short night for the Lady Bulldogs.

Rolla led 16-12 after a late run in a first period Waynesville led most of the way. The Bulldogs picked up the pace in the second for a 34-21 advantage at the half. Rolla increased that lead to 48-29 going into the final frame and finished strong.

Meanwhile, West Plains defeated the Kickapoo Lady Chiefs to hang onto first place in the conference, keeping the Lady Bulldogs in second. Their only loss in conference remains a loss at West Plains earlier this season.

Rebecca Janke led Rolla with 17 points, Carlie Libhart added 12 more and Loran Pritchett rounded out the double figures with 10 points, respectively.

Rolla will host Springfield Central Thursday.

Bulldogs vs. Waynesville

The Rolla boys hosted Waynesville Tuesday and a big second half propelled the Bulldogs to a 73-68 win.

Rolla came out strong to start the game and took an early 8-2 lead, but the Tigers had a 14-10 advantage after the first period. Rolla pulled the game within two points in the second quarter, but Wayensville hit some late 3-pointers and outscored the Bulldogs 17-13 in the period for a 31-23 halftime lead.

Rolla came out on fire in the third and picked up a 47-42 lead after outrunning Waynesville 24-9 in the quarter. The Bulldogs again kept the pace up as they outscored Waynesville 26-16 in the final frame.

Rolla had the 19th most points in a half, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association records with 50. No. 18 is the Vashon-DeSmet game from 2002 and the state record is held by Dixon with 92 in 1968 against Richland.

The Bulldogs will travel to Central in Springfield on Friday for another conference game.