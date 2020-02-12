There was a long pause before the final buzzer sounded, then pandemonium.

Central (Kansas City) coach Robin Lucas Jr. began to celebrate with his players as the Blue Eagles believed they escaped with a last-second tip-in victory at Battle.

Spartans coach Brian Meny stood in disbelief for a moment before swiftly marching down to the scorer’s table. Meny needed answers. He thought Battle was headed to overtime with the teams tied at 56.

Battle’s Isaiah Johnson tied the game with a reverse layup in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Lucas Jr. quickly called a timeout, and during the stoppage in play, the time remaining was changed from 1.2 to 4.8 seconds.

"I didn’t realize there were 4.8 seconds left or I would have done something a little bit different," Meny said.

Central’s ensuing inbounds play to Claivon Duncan felt rushed as he hoisted a half-court shot despite having plenty of time to get closer to the basket. The ball bounced off the backboard and into the hands of Jordan Fortune, who calmly laid the ball in.

"We drew up a play ... and (Duncan) actually took a bad shot because he still thought it was 1.2 seconds instead of the 4.8. That’s why he heaved it from half court," Lucas Jr. said. "But we also told our other two guards to follow because at the end of games everyone turns and watches. That’s exactly what happens. We lay the ball up and the clock stops at 0.4 seconds for no reason."

The clock stoppage prevented officials from knowing definitively when Fortune’s tip-in fell. That was followed by several minutes of both teams waiting in limbo.

Both coaches were then notified of the decision.

The final shot was waved off and the game moved into overtime, leaving Lucas Jr. stunned that the potential game-winner was wiped away.

"I’ve never been a part of any situation like that in my life," he said after the game. "And I’ve been around basketball for over 20 years."

That combination of frustration and emotion carried over into overtime and then double overtime as the Blue Eagles held on to defeat Battle 75-71.

Behind 27 points from Diante Morton, Lucas Jr. felt like his team won twice.

It looked like Central (14-6) would hold on to claim victory in regulation as the Blue Eagles held a 43-35 lead in the third quarter. But Battle fought back and the score was tied at 43 heading to the fourth. Central started the final period on a 7-0 run and the Spartans answered again.

Battle (13-6) trailed 63-57 with a 1:20 left in the first overtime when the Spartans scored on three straight possessions to force a second extra session. First, Abdi Ibrahim and Tristan Meny drilled back-to-back 3-pointers. It was a product of Battle still running its offense instead of throwing up desperation shots.

Then coach Meny turned to Cachao Gianquinto with the game on the line. Gianquinto’s dribble drive and floater from just outside the paint tied the game at 65 and forced double overtime.

"I’m really proud of the effort our kids gave. When you are down like that you can just quit. You don’t have to play," coach Meny said about his team fighting after trailing in the first overtime.

Morton completed an and-1 layup with 1:38 left in double overtime to give the Blue Eagles a three-point lead, and from there, Central took over.

The Spartans put five players in double figures. Gianquinto scored 15 points and Tristan Meny posted 14. Maricus Grant, Zhvaughn Ward and Justin Goolsby each had 10.

The loss ends a five-game winning streak for Battle.

The Spartans are scheduled to travel to St. Louis to face Roosevelt (3-15) on Friday night.