There are four area teams now ranked again among the best in Missouri as the Lady Tigers of St. James rejoin the rankings this week.

St. James Lady Tigers (14-4) Class 3 Number 10

The Lady Tigers are back in the top 10 after being left out in the last several polls. Since then, they have posted some impressive games against state-ranked teams.

St. James is coming off of a 49-41 win over Clever on Friday. Clever is ranked fifth in Class 3. The Lady Tigers have also defeated Union who is 12th in the latest Class 3 poll, 41-33, on the road. Their game against 9-2 West County on February 6 was postponed due to weather. The Lady Tigers will host the 13th-ranked St. Clair Lady Bulldogs on Monday.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs (17-3) Class 4 Number 3

The Lady Bulldogs fell last Thursday to Class 4 No. 2 West Plains in a battle of Ozark Conference teams. The Zizzers improved to 20-1 after the 43-37 win.

The Lady Bulldogs also defeated the Camdenton Lady Lakers last Monday 60-52 at home. Rolla was scheduled to travel to Waynesville to face the 3-13 Lady Tigers on Monday. The next game will be at home against Springfield Central on Thursday.

Licking Lady Wildcats (14-6) Class 3 Number 8

The competition for Licking has not been easy all season. Licking fell Saturday to Class 2 No. 5 Blue Eye 41-50 in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic.

Licking’s previous recent game was a 64-29 win over the Salem Lady Tigers on January 31. The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to host Plato on Monday and travel to Class 2 No. 9 Thayer on Thursday.

Richland Lady Bears Class (12-5) Class 2 Number 10

The Lady Bears defeated a tough Macks Creek team last week on the road.

Richland is coming off a tough I-44 Ladies Classic in Lebanon. They fell to Lee’s Summit West 46-77 and Class 1 No. 2 Walnut Grove 53-60 on February 1.

Richland was scheduled to travel to Wheatland on Tuesday. Wheatland is ranked eighth in Class 1. The Lady Bears will then host the Dixon Lady Bulldogs later this week in a Frisco League conference game.