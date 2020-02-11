Colby Shivers signed Friday to compete in the baseball program at Fontbonne University in St. Louis.

Colby Shivers signed Friday to compete in the baseball program at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. They are a Division III NCAA school.

Shivers was a 2-year letterman in baseball and was part of the 2018 district championship team for Rolla.

He also earned a varsity letter in basketball and served as a team captain. This year he was an All-US Blank Holiday Tournament selection. He also was part of the Bulldogs’ 2018 district title team.

“It feels great. I have always loved baseball my whole life. I am glad to play it through college,” Shivers said about playing baseball at the next level.