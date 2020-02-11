The Newburg Lady Wolves fell to the Steelville Lady Cardinals 40-36 in a close championship game on Saturday.

Newburg made its way to the championship with a win over Cuba, while the Lady Cardinals defeated Crocker in the semifinals.

Both teams were tied at 8 after a tough defensive first period. Steelville worked to a 10-point lead in the second period before the Lady Wolves clawed their way back to make it an 18-15 game at the half in favor of Steelville.

Newburg continued to fight the very tall lady Cardinals in the third period and Steelville led 31-25 going into the final frame.

Newburg mounted a comeback that brought them within one basket for most of the quarter, but Steelville made late free throws to close it out.

Macey Suschanke led Newburg with 14 points in the effort. Claire Affolter was second in scoring with nine points in the game.

Affolter and Bailey Brookshire were both selected to the All-Tournament Team for their efforts throughout the entire tournament.

Crocker placed third with a 48-40 win over Cuba, while the Dixon Lady Bulldogs placed fifth with their 64-45 win over the Springfield Rush. The Laquey Lady Hornets defeated Bourbon for the seventh place game.

Newburg was scheduled to host Steelville on Monday in a rematch and the Lady Wolves will be visiting Stoutland this upcoming Monday.