Rolla's Hannah O’Conner and Mya Burken and St. James' Kaylynn Crocker heading to Columbia

Lady Bulldogs qualify for state wrestling tournament

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs traveled to Kansas City for the district wrestling tournament this last Saturday where the team qualified two girls for the state tournament February 21-23 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Hannah O’Conner made the cut as the runner-up in the 135-pound weight class. She fell to Lebanon’s Quincy Glendenning in a 7-3 decision for the district title. O’Conner defeated Liberty Cornell from Seneca and Katie Fitzgerald from Harrisonville in the first two rounds with first period pin falls. She then defeated Lotus Van Dyk from Nevada by a pin fall in the final period of the semifinal round. O’Conner will travel to state with a 30-3 record.

Mya Burken was the second Lady Bulldog to qualify on the day. Burken defeated Audrey Coger from Nixa in the first round but fell to Lizzie Miller of Buffalo in the quarterfinals. She overcame the loss in the 115 bracket to wrestle her way back.

Burken fell to Kailey Artherton in the third place match by a second round pin. She picked up the qualifying place, though, by making the top four and will join O’Conner at state with a 23-11 record on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs placed ninth overall out of 60 teams. The boys will compete in their district in Jefferson City this weekend.

St. James’ Kaylynn Crocker punches ticket to state wrestling tournament

The St. James Lady Tigers traveled to St. Louis for their district tournament where they competed with over 40 schools from the area and placed 21st overall.

Kaylyn Crocker will be this year's representative for the Lady Tigers in Columbia. She placed third in the 115-pound weight class.

Crocker defeated Summer Street from Affton in the first round of the tournament. She then won her semifinal against Earthis Pascua with a 14-0 decision. Crocker fell to Reese Wingbermuehle from Secman in the semifinal round and defeated Lauren Mills from Festus in the wrestleback round to secure her spot.

Crocker is 28-5 on the season.