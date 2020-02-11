The latest from the basketball teams around Phelps County

Newburg

The boys faced a tough Iberia team at home on Tuesday and fell 68-48. The Rangers are still in the hunt for a conference title.

The Wolves then traveled to Cuba on Friday where they faced the Wildcats and the game was close, but Newburg held on to win the non-conference game 77-63.

The Wolves are 10-10 on the year and host Licking Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves competed in their home tournament where they fell to Steelville in the championship game Saturday. They won that rematch on Monday. They have two games left as Newburg will travel to Stoutland next week on February 17 and host state-ranked Licking on the 19th.

Rolla

The Bulldogs had a tough week as they fell in two close games.

Rolla fell to Camdenton last Tuesday 67-64 after the Lakers hit a couple late baskets, including a buzzer beater as time expired. Rolla went on to host West Plains on Friday and competed in another close game, but the Zizzers closed the game out with free throws and won it 58-50.

The 7-12 boys were scheduled to host Waynesville Tuesday in a rivalry game.

The Lady Bulldogs faced a tough state-ranked West Plains team on Friday. Both teams were in the top three of Class 4. The Lady Bulldogs and Lady ZIzzers traded the lead several times, however West Plains used a late fourth quarter run to close the game out 43-37 and pick up the win.

Rolla defeated the Lady Tigers in Waynesville on Monday 56-35. Rolla will host Springfield Central in a battle of the Lady Bulldogs on Thursday.

St. James

The 16-3 Tigers have not been ranked this season but have put together an impressive resume.

They only have losses to 18-2 Montgomery County, 19-2 Blair Oaks who only have losses to a Memphis, Tenn., and Ohio team, and Sullivan in the Sullivan Tournament championship.

Last week St. James defeated Licking 70-55 and Pacific 66-36. The Tigers were scheduled to host St. Clair Tuesday in a battle for the Four Rivers Conference title. . St. James has not lost a conference game yet and St. Clair has lost just one game in the conference slate.

The Lady Tigers are 15-4 on the season and just entered the state rankings again. They recently picked up a 52-40 win over the Pacific Lady Indians in Four Rivers Conference action on February 6 and defeated state-ranked Clever at home 49-41 on February 7 to close the week out before suffering a setback in conference play by falling to state-ranked St. Clair 55-32 on Monday.

St. James will host Owensville on Thursday.