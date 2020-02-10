The Boonville Pirates JV basketball team dropped two games in the Mexico Tournament over the weekend, losing to the host school 64-51 in the first game and 78-58 in the second game against Bowling Green.

The Pirates, 2-9 on the season, trailed Mexico from the first quarter on as the Bulldogs took a 40-20 lead into the half. In the second half, Boonville outscored Mexico 31-30.

Boonville JV coach Brock Hill said the boys really showed a lot of improvement in this game. “We started kind of sluggish,” Hill said. “I thought maybe that might be the case for a Saturday morning game. We ended up down 20 at the half after only scoring six points in the second quarter. I was happy with the effort they gave in the fourth quarter even though they were down.”

Colby Caton had 17 points to lead all scorers for Boonville. Andrew Wiser, Aidan Lemmons and Edrissa Bah each had seven points while Axton Nease added five, DaWan Lomax four and Cameron Poulsen and Byron Thomas each with two.

In the second game against Bowling Green, the Pirates trailed the Bobcats 41-31 at the half and 56-50 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, Bowling Green outscored Boonville 22-8.

Hill said he really wished he could have the fourth quarter back in this one. “We played pretty well until then,” Hill said.

Everything that could go wrong did. We turned the ball over and and gave up layup after layup. Overall, in our two games, I thought we played well for six of our eight quarters.”

DaWan Lomax had 12 points to lead all scorers for Boonville. Colby Caton chipped in 10, Andrew Wiser and Axton Nease eight, Byron Thomas five, Caidyn Hazel four and Cameron Poulsen and Edrissa Bah each with two.