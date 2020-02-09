ASHLAND — Southern Boone girls basketball senior Gabbie Bruce knew Saturday night was a prime opportunity.

Having beaten Boonville in the Tri-County Conference Tournament in December for the first time since 2017, Bruce and her teammates were looking to make it two straight against the Pirates.

Class 3 No. 9 Southern Boone took control after the first quarter and never relinquished the lead for a 51-44 victory in the championship of its home tournament Southern Boone Classic.

The win improves Southern Boone’s record to 17-2 on the season, while Class 4 No. 10 Boonville falls to 16-3.

“Honestly, this is the best feeling in the world,” said Bruce, who finished with a team-high 15 points. “I thought I could have played better. I should have done more offensively, but for me, I just try to do my best on defense. That’s all I worry about.

“I don’t care about points. That doesn’t really matter to me. We know as a team that our get-go is defense. If we shut them down defensively, the offense will come with it.”

Lexi Ussery finished the triumph with nine points for the Eagles, while Trinity Schupp chipped in eight.

Southern Boone coach Damon Wren was more than thrilled with the defensive performance by his young Eagles squad.

Southern Boone held Boonville’s dynamic trio to a combined 29 points. Sophomore Addison Brownfield led all scorers with 17, while Kourtney Kendrick finished the game with eight and Jodie Bass had four.

“My hat goes off to my defense,” Wren said. “I thought they earned it tonight and made it tough on Boonville to score. The plan was to secure the basketball and get it down the floor. I thought in the first half we jumped out and really got to the middle. That was our key, to get it down the middle, and then we attack and kick out. We did that well and hit some shots when we needed it.”

Hitting four 3-pointers in the first half opened things up for Southern Boone.

After allowing Boonville to rally back late in the first quarter to lead 10-9, the Eagles took over the game in the second period, burying three 3s to build a 26-18 lead by halftime.

Boonville coach Jaryt Hunziker was impressed by how Southern Boone took care of the ball against the Pirates’ press.

“They got some great looks from getting the ball to the middle of our zone and knocked down big shot after big shot,” Hunziker said. “We just couldn’t get anything going, and when we did, they would answer with another big shot.”

The Eagles led 38-29 at the end of three, but Boonville cut its deficit to four with just over five minutes left in regulation.

“We got a little conservative and tried to milk the clock, but there were a couple of times that Gabbie came through and had a drive and got fouled,” Wren said. “That was a good momentum swing. We hit the free throws and that kind of put us back on top. It gave us a breath, if you will, and allowed us to move on.”

The Eagles moved on from Boonville’s best shot. While continuing to attack the middle, Southern Boone hit its free throws down the final stretch.

Southern Boone stretched its lead to 10 in the final period and fought off a late rally that had Boonville down just five with 19 seconds left.

The teams are scheduled to face off for a third time this season Feb. 21 in Boonville.