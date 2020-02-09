Franks will join a Miners team that has competed well the last few seasons, which includes a postseason bowl win.

Colton Franks signed on Thursday to play football at Missouri S&T next season.

He was a captain on the Bulldogs football team and was a three-time All-Ozark Conference player. He was the Defensive MVP for two years and he earned All-District the last three years as well.

“Colton had a great career at Rolla. Not only as a football player but in other sports. He was also a great student,” Rolla coach John Franks said about his son.

Franks has also had a strong wrestling career, which includes this year's runner-up for his weight class in the Ozark Conference Championships. He has made several state appearances and earned All-District and All-State honors in wrestling.

“It feels great to be able to stay close to my family and also be able to go play for a great football program,” Colton said of playing collegiate football in his hometown of Rolla.