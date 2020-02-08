Missouri men’s basketball doesn’t lose when it's the Rally For Rhyan game.

The Tigers faced Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in the fifth-annual event to raise money for pediatric cancer as they started the second half of their Southeastern Conference slate.

MU needed overtime to take down the Razorbacks, but did so by a 83-79 result in front of a season-high crowd of 11,439 at Mizzou Arena.

Missouri led for a heavy majority of the game, but Arkansas closed the gap late in the second half to eventually force an extra five minutes.

The Tigers improve to 11-12 overall and 3-7 in SEC play with their second straight home victory. Arkansas falls to 16-7 overall and 4-6 in conference action.

Xavier Pinson scored a game-and-career-high 24 points and was 12-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Missouri’s Javon Pickett added 14 points, while Dru Smith and Reed Nikko finished the game with 11 points apiece.

Former Hickman standout and Razorbacks guard Jimmy Whitt Jr. finished most likely his final competitive game in Columbia with 15 points and three rebounds. He played 40 of the game’s 45 minutes and tied for Arkansas’ team lead in scoring.

Mason Jones and Reggie Chaney tied for the Razorbacks’ lead with 17 points each.

The teams combined for 59 fouls and six players fouled out of the game.

Mark Smith was available to play for the Tigers, but never took the floor after full participation in pregame warmups. He had missed the last two games with lower-back discomfort.

Jeremiah Tilmon did not dress for the game after playing 12 minutes against Texas A&M on Tuesday. Tilmon had missed the previous seven games before the loss to the Aggies.

The Tigers improved to 1-1 in overtime games this season. The only other game for MU to go past regulation was a loss to Xavier on Nov. 12.

Missouri returns to action on Tuesday with a road game against LSU. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

eblum@columbiatribune.com

(573) 815-1811