Rolla wrestling program produces five conference champions

The Rolla Bulldogs competed on Saturday in the Ozark Conference Championships at Hillcrest High School in Springfield.

The Rolla boys placed third as a team with 146.5 points and finished the day with four champions. They were behind team champion Lebanon and Waynesville. Hunter Hoffman, Zack Fennell, Nathan Pulliam and Hayden Fane all brought home conference titles.

Hoffman won the 113-pound championship over Tobias Collins from Kickapoo. Hoffman also defeated Davis Joiner from Lebanon and Logan Tibben from Camdenton.

Fennell picked up the 126 title over Bo Rossen from Lebanon by a 24-8 technical fall. He earned victories over Alxander Glanden from Hillcrest and Joshua Ingram from West Plains to make it possible.

Pulliam defeated Elijah Arl from Lebanon to win the 145 class. He defeated Issac Peterson from Waynesville and Jacob Zeigler from Camdenton in the earlier rounds.

Fane defeated Jake Henson from Lebanon in a close 2-1 decision for the 182 title. He defeated Colton Justus from Waynesville and Jayder Schwertz from Camdenton to get there.

Dathan Michem was the runner-up in the 138 weight class. He fell to Grant Garrett from Camdenton in a pin fall in the first round. Mickem defeated Blake Tinsley from West Plains and Cole Roark from Lebanon. Colton Franks was the second place finisher at 170. He fell to Colt Adkins from Lebanon and Franks defeated Bryce Clark from Glendale and Zach Davis from Camdenton. Adre Ridenhour placed fourth at 160. He fell to Tai Koyama from Kickapoo and defeated Camrin Williams from Glendale in the consolation semifinal. Titus Taylor was fourth in the 195 class. He fell to Kaiden Davis from Camdenton and defeated Hayden Schott from Glendale in the consolation semifinal.

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Mya Burken in the 115 bracket as she was the sole female champion on the day.

Rolla placed fourth in the meet with 72 points. The top three were Lebanon, Waynesville and West Plains.

Burken defeated Adeline Cottongim from Lebanon. She also defeated Kyia Weisbrod from West Plains and Cristaliz Soto from Waynesville.

Kate Campbell placed fourth in the 120 class. She fell to Waynesville’s Jaylen Williams in the first round. Taylor Heimbaugh fell to Waynesville’s Kaylee Williams at 125 due to a medical forfeit. Eden Potter fell to Lianna Ward from West Plains in the third place match of the 130 bracket. Renae Dobry placed fourth in the class at 142. She fell to Brianna Cowherd in the first round. Hannah Hoss placed fourth in the 187 weight class after falling to West Plain’s Brynn Watson.