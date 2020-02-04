The Lady Wolves picked up a first round win over the Springfield Rush in the matchup between the second and seventh seed. Newburg won the game 59-26.

Newburg began the game with a 16-4 lead after the first quarter of the game and the Lady Wolves outscored the Rush 13-11 in the second period for a 29-15 halftime lead.

Bailey Brookshire led the Lady Wolves with 14 points and Claire Affolter added 10 more points to fuel the advantage.

Newburg began to close the game out when they took a 50-24 lead after the third period. The Lady Wolves closed things out in convincing fashion with a 9-2 run in the final frame.

Brookshire and C. Affolter both had 18 points in the win. Grace Affolter added 14 more points for Newburg.

The Lady Wolves will face the Cuba Lady Wildcats on Thursday in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m.

Elsewhere in the tournament, the Steelville Lady Cardinals defeated the Laquey Lady Hornets in the first game 67-17 and the Crocker Lady Lions defeated the Dixon Lady Bulldogs 53-39 in the second game of the night.

Steelville and Crocker will face off in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Laquey and Dixon will face off at 4 p.m. on the same day.

Cuba defeated Bourbon 57-22 in their first round game. Bourbon and the Rush will play at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.