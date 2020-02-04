The Lady Tigers bounced back after the loss on Friday to Rolla, traveling to the state capital and defeating brand new Capital City High School on Monday 44-10.

St. James led 16-4 after the first quarter of the game and added to their lead with a 9-2 effort in the second for a 25-6 lead at halftime. St. James stretched the lead to 30 after a 9-0 run in the third and led 36-6 going into the final quarter.

St. James improved to 13-3 on the year and the Lady Tigers were scheduled to travel to West County High School on Tuesday. Up next is a battle at Pacific on Thursday.