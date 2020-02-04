The Rolla Lady Bulldogs picked up two key wins in the last several days, defeating St. James on the road Friday on the road and the Camdenton Lady Lakers at home on Monday.

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs picked up two key wins in the last several days, defeating St. James on the road Friday on the road and the Camdenton Lady Lakers at home on Monday.

Rolla vs. St James

The Lady Tigers gave Rolla a scare in the battle for Phelps County, but the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 42-34 win.

St. James took an early 7-6 lead after a tough defensive first quarter and Rolla picked up the pace in the second to take a 22-15 lead by halftime. Rolla was led by Rebecca Jenke with nine points and Ellie Rodgers added seven for the Lady Bulldogs. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers were led by Hannah Marcee with five points at the break.

Rolla edged out the Lady Tigers 11-10 in the third and led 33-23 going into the final frame. The Lady Tigers came within a basket, but Rolla made key shots and free throws to close the game out.

Rolla was led by Janke with 15 points and Rodgers with 14 in the win. St. James was led by Marcee with 11 points in the effort.

Rolla vs. Camdenton

The Lady Bulldogs faced a tough Lady Lakers team in Ozark Conference action and Rolla trailed midway through the game, but won the second half for a 60-52 win.

Rolla led 10-9 after the first quarter before the Lady Lakers outscored the Lady Bulldogs 19-16 in the second period to gain a 28-26 halftime lead. Rolla was led by Rodgers with six points in the first half.

Rolla picked the 60-52 win after putting up 19 points in the final frame to close it out. The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by Rodgers with 19 points and Janke with 14. Savannah Campbell added nine points in the win.

The 17-2 Lady Bulldogs will now get ready to travel to West Plains on Thursday where the second and third-ranked teams in Class 4 teams will face off, potentially with an Ozark Conference championship on the line. The freshmen will get things started at 4:30 p.m.