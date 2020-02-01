This event will provide a free opportunity for disabled hunters and/or youth ages 9­–16 years old to experience Missouri’s hunting heritage and hopefully harvest some birds.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), in partnership with Missouri Disabled Sportsmen (MDS), will offer an upland bird hunt for mobility-impaired and youth hunters Feb. 16 in Cole County.

This event will provide a free opportunity for disabled hunters and/or youth ages 9­–16 years old to experience Missouri’s hunting heritage and hopefully harvest some birds.

“MDS and MDC make a great team,” said MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver. “Together, we help ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to enjoy nature.”

The day will begin with hunter check-in, a safety briefing with MDC and MDS staff, clay-bird shooting, a continental pheasant shoot, lunch and raffle, and will conclude with field hunts behind trained bird dogs and their handlers.

MDC and MDS will provide well-trained hunting dogs, field guides, and track chairs to assist mobility-impaired hunters during the hunt. MDC’s track chairs are electric wheelchairs outfitted with treaded tracks that allow for safe control and stability, providing access to the outdoors in all types of terrain. Lunch will be provided, and firearms and ammunition will be available to those who need them.

The event will take place at a private farm near Centertown from 7:45 a.m.–3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. Youth ages 9–16 years old, as well as mobility-impaired hunters of any age, are encouraged to apply to participate. Space is limited, and application does not guarantee registration. Applicants must apply before Feb. 2 by visiting missouridisabledsportsmen.org/upland. Successful applicants will be notified on Feb. 3 if they have been selected to participate in the hunt.

Everyone handling a firearm must be able to handle it safely and under their own control. Participants age 16–65 years old must purchase a valid Missouri Small Game Hunting Permit prior to the event, available at missouriconservation.org/permits. All participants born after Jan. 1, 1967 must have completed hunter education or purchase an Apprentice Hunter Authorization.

Hunters will need to provide their own blaze orange hat, vest, or jacket, eye and ear protection, and weather-appropriate clothing and footwear.

For more information about participating in this event, visit mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/172000, or contact Rob Garver at (660) 785-2420 or Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov.