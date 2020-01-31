Nick Halbrook will continue his football career in Marshall, Mo., at Missouri Valley College. He was a multiple-position starter for the Tigers over the last few years.

Nick Halbrook will continue his football career in Marshall, Mo., at Missouri Valley College. He was a multiple-position starter for the Tigers over the last few years.

Halbrook had over 400 rushing yards and over 200 passing on the season this year.

“It is truly a blessing to be able to play at the next level. Being able to play college football has been a dream for so long,” Halbrook said about playing at the next level.

Missouri Valley is a NAIA program.

“We’re excited for him that he is able to continue to play football at the next level. He is going to get a good education and play football at the same time,” St. James coach Josh Rodriguez said of Halbrook.