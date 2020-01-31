Newburg will host Bourbon, Crocker, Cuba, Dixon, Laquey, Springfield Rush and Steelville this week in the 45th annual Girls Tournament. The first round of games will happen on Monday.

Newburg will host Bourbon, Crocker, Cuba, Dixon, Laquey, Springfield Rush and Steelville this week in the 45th annual Girls Tournament.

The first round of games will happen on Monday.

1 Steelville vs. 8 Laquey

The Steelville Lady Cardinals come into the game with a 13-4 record. They have a win over Dixon, Crocker and Cuba this season already. They were state-ranked at one point during the season.

The Laquey Lady Hornets are 2-12 this year and are coming into the game off a 53-59 loss at home to the Dixon Lady Bulldogs. Their wins are against Versailles and Calvary Lutheran.

The game will be Monday at 4 p.m.

4 Crocker vs. 5 Dixon

The Crocker Lady Lions come into the game with an 11-5 record. They have losses to Newburg and Steelville this season.

The Dixon Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 53-51 win over the Laquey Hornets in Laquey on Thursday and have a 7-8 record on the season. They have fallen to Steelville and Cuba earlier in the year.

The game will take place at 5:30 p.m.

2 Newburg vs. 7 Springfield Rush

The host Newburg Lady Wolves are 9-3 on the year with a win over the Laquey Lady Hornets last week. They defeated state-ranked Richland at home this season.

The Rush are a homeschool group from southwest Missouri. No record was on file for the team at the time of print.

The game will be played at 7 p.m.

3 Cuba vs. 6 Bourbon

The Lady Cuba Lady Wildcats are 7-9 on the season, which includes a win over the Dixon Lady Bulldogs earlier this year.

Bourbon is 4-10 this season and was defeated by Newburg by 30 last week in Newburg.

They will tip off at 8:30 p.m.