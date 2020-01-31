The Rolla Lady Bulldogs, Licking Lady Wildcats and Richland Lady Bears maintained their state rankings again this week.

The Rolla Lady Bulldogs, Licking Lady Wildcats and Richland Lady Bears maintained their state rankings again this week.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs - Class 4 Number 3

The Lady Bulldogs have been sitting at the No. 3 spot for a few weeks now. They have improved to 15-2 on the season and are still undefeated in Ozark Conference action. Rolla won the Smith-Cotton Tournament this past week.

Rolla was scheduled to face the St. James Lady Tigers, who have just two losses on the season, Friday in St. James. Rolla will then host 11-5 Camdenton on Monday in OC action. The next game against a ranked team will be against the No. 2 West Plains Lady Zizzers who are 18-1 this year. They will face them on February 6 in West Plains.

Licking Lady Wildcats - Class 3 Number 8

Licking has faced over five ranked teams this season and the Lady Wildcats are coming off a loss to the Strafford Lady Indians who, until a month ago, were on a 120-game winning streak.

Licking has played a tough schedule this season and has only lost to Jefferson City, Kickapoo, Rolla, Richland and Strafford. All of those teams were state ranked during this year.

The next game for Licking is on February 6 at home against Stoutland.

Richland Lady Bears - Class 2 Number 10

Richland had also stepped up this year's schedule. They have played several very tough teams and have a win over Class 3 ranked Licking.

This last week they fell to a tough Lee’s Summit West team in the Lebanon I-44 Classic. They have a 10-4 record on the year and have only lost to Licking, Steelville, Newburg and LSW.

Richland will travel to Macks Creek on February 4 and host Eldon on February 6.