The Newburg Lady Wolves and Wolves both had success early this week. The Lady Wolves defeated Bourbon by a large margin and the Wolves picked up a win in the Belle Tournament.

The Newburg Lady Wolves and Wolves both had success early this week. The Lady Wolves defeated Bourbon by a large margin and the Wolves picked up a win in the Belle Tournament.

Newburg Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves took on the Bourbon Lady Warhawks and came out fast with a 59-17 win.

Newburg had a 22-1 lead after the first period of the contest and led 31-6 going into halftime. The Lady Wolves had a trio of players with eight points or more at the break.

The Lady Wolves were led in scoring by Clair Affolter with 18 points. Her sister Grace Affolter added 14 more. Both Bailey Brookshire and Macey Suschanke both had 11 each in the win. Clair also had her 10th triple-double of the year.

The Lady Wolves were scheduled to host the Cuba Wildcats Thursday night to wrap up the week and will host the Newburg Invitational next week.

Newburg Wolves

The Wolves advanced in the Belle Tournament with a 60-46 win over the hosts.

The Wolves had a 13-4 early lead as they came out of the gates strong. Belle slightly edged out Newburg in the second quarter, but the Wolves enjoyed a 25-17 halftime lead. Tristen Wofford led the Wolves with 10 points.

Newburg led 41-29 lead going into the fourth and protected its lead the rest of the way. Wofford went on to knock down 20 points to lead the team and Hunter Mentola added 12 in the win. The next tournament game is scheduled to be on Saturday. The team is also scheduled to host Steelville Friday Night.