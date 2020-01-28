Collin Woods is the next Bulldog to move on to the college ranks and is the second baseball player to sign after putting his name on the line for Hannibal-LaGrange University.

“I feel very excited about continuing my baseball career and I’m ready to play some more up in Hannibal,” said Woods, who is also a varsity wrestler.

Hannibal-LaGrange coach Ben Strother was certainly excited about the program’s newest addition.

“We are excited to add Collin as a Trojan at Hannibal-LaGrange. He showed very well at our tryout and we see him as a well-rounded bat, infielder, and pitcher,” the coach said. “We want to leverage all of his abilities, help him keep growing and get stronger along the way to best utilize him as a player.”

For now, Woods will continue to work on the wrestling mat and begin his final campaign on the diamond in March for Rolla.