The Newburg Lady Wolves and St. James Lady Tigers both picked up big wins Monday night.

Newburg Lady Wolves

The Lady Wolves faced the Laquey Lady Hornets and defeated the Frisco League rival 58-25 in a game where they took an early lead.

Grace Affolter and Claire Afftolter both had 22 points each in the game. Clair had a triple-double in the victory with 10 rebounds and 14 steals to her name.

Bailey Brookshire added eight more points for the Lady Wolves. Brookshire also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.

The Lady Wolves are still in the hunt for a share of the FL regular season title. Their next game is Tuesday night against Bourbon at home with tipoff at 6 p.m. There will be a junior varsity game, followed by varsity.

St. James Lady Tigers

The Lady Tigers faced a tough Fatima Lady Comets team in a close one and St. James came out on top with a big shot at the end to win it 45-43.

The Lady Tigers led the game 13-10 after the first quarter and both teams were tied at 18 by halftime. The Lady Comets edged out the Lady Tigers 17-15 in the third period and the fourth was also a nailbiter. St. James trailed 43-42 with just 20 seconds left when Riley Whitener hit a big 3-pointer to deliver the win for the Lady Tigers.

The next game is on January 29 in Union where they face the 10-2 Lady Wildcats. St. James is 11-2 on the year.