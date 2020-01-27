Recap of the 75th St. James Tournament

St. James Tigers vs. Blair Oaks Falcons - Championship

St. James faced the defending champions of its own tournament in a top-ranked Blair Oaks Falcons team. The Tigers fought to the end, but fell 46-43 for the second loss of the entire season.

St. James took a 15-8 lead after a strong first period and continued the momentum into the second with a 23-12 lead at the half. The Tigers were led by Austin Ridenhour and Andrew Branson with nine points each at the break.

But the Falcons soon began to fly back in the game as they outscored the Tigers 21-13 in the third. St. James was able to tie the game back up in the final quarter but could not find a way to regain the edge as Blair Oaks made several late free throws to seal it.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Ridenhour and Logan Chick with 14 and 13 points each.

The Tigers fall to 12-2 on the season, with Blair Oaks improving to 15-2. The Falcons have not lost to a Missouri school so far this season.

St. James will compete in the Hermann Tournament this week.

Rolla Bulldogs vs. Licking Wildcats - 7th Place

Rolla faced a rebuilding Licking team for the seventh place game and the Bulldogs closed the tournament out with a convincing 71-44 win.

Roll led 22-13 after the first quarter of the game and led 40-29 by halftime. Rolla was led in scoring by Muluken Pritchett with 13 points and Ty Locklear had seven points at the break.

The Bulldogs began to close the game out in the third period as they out scored Licking 22-10 to cruise to the finish line. The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Pritchett and Locklear.

Rolla was scheduled to host the Jefferson City Jays on Monday and will visit Camdenton on February 4.