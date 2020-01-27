The Miners and Lady Miners competed well this weekend, but came up short in a pair of games to Rockhurst and William Jewell.

Lady Miners 7-10 (3-7 GLVC)

The Missouri S&T Lady Miners fell to Rockhurst on Thursday and William Jewell on Saturday.

The weekend began with a home contest against the Lady Hawks where the Lady Miners fell 70-85.

The Lady Hawks led 17-11 after the first period of the game, but Missouri S&T fought back to tie the game at 31 by halftime.

Rockhurst outpaced the Lady Miners in the third quarter for a 59-53 lead and closed the game out with the 26-17 run in the final quarter.

The Lady Miners were led by Laura Rodriquez with 15 points. Tristen McFeders scored 12.

The Lady Miners fell to Willam Jewel, also out of the Kansas City area, on Saturday. S&T was close most of the way but a late run by the Cardinals ended the game with an 88-82 loss for the Lady Miners.

S&T trailed 22-21 after the first quarter of the game and both teams scored 26 points each in the second, which led the Cardinals to a 48-45 advantage at the half.

The Lady Miners managed to gain a 64-63 lead after the third quarter, but could not find a way to hold on. The Lady Miners were led in the game by Rodriquez with 24 points, Marta Durk with 13 and both Alex Kerr and Jordan Kabetske with 10 each.

Miners 4-12 (2-8 GLVC)

The men also had a tough time, falling to Rockhurst at home and Williams Jewell on the road.

The Miners kept the game against Rockhurst close but could not overcome the deficit, coming up short 78-67.

Rockhurst led 38-35 at halftime as both teams shot well in the first half. Mitch Fairless led the Miners with 12 points in the half.

Rockhurst again edged out Rolla in the second half and made several key late shots. S&T was led in scoring by Fairless with 19 points and CJ Hedgepeth with 12. Dulan Scott added nine more.

The second game of the weekend was on the road in Liberty against William Jewell in Liberty where the Miners were sent home with a 77-71 defeat.

The Cardinals led 37-27 after the first half of the game. S&T made a second half run but could never come within more than four points at the end, despite outscoring the Hawks 44-40 in the final period.

S&T was led in scoring by Scott with 24 points and Fairless added 16.

The men and women will travel to Springfield to face Drury at 5:30 and 7:45 p.m., on Thursday. S&T will then take on Southwest Baptist in Bolivar on Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m., respectively.