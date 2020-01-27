The Rolla Lady Bulldog spent the weekend in Sedalia, competing in the McDonald's Classic at Smith-Cotton High School, and brought home the championship trophy.

The Rolla Lady Bulldog spent the weekend in Sedalia, competing in the McDonald's Classic at Smith-Cotton High School, and brought home the championship trophy.

The Lady Bulldogs won the tournament with a 58-31 win over Mount Vernon and previously defeated Glendale and Hollister in the earlier rounds.

In the game with Mount Vernon, the Lady Bulldogs led the entire way. The team was led in scoring by Rebecca Janke with 18 points, Ellie Rodgers with 11, Loran Pritchett with 10 and Savannah Campbell with eight.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Ozark Conference foe Glendale 63-18 and also led the entire way with a running clock. Campbell led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points while Carlie Libhart added 15 of her own.

The first round was also no different as Rolla defeated Hollister 65-35. The Lady Bulldogs were once again led by Janke with 16 points, Campbell with 12, Corley with 11 and Rodgers with eight.

The Lady Bulldogs had three players on the All-Tournament team. They were Campbell, Rodgers and Janke.

Rolla is 15-2 on the year and remains state-ranked. Their next game is on the road for a Phelps County clash in St. James this Friday. The Lady Tigers are 10-2 on the season and were state-ranked earlier in the season.