Lakers cruise by Hillcrest in final round

Make it three straight Bolivar Tournament titles for Camdenton.

The Lakers took on Ozark Conference foe Hillcrest in the final round of the Gary Keeling Lady Liberator Tournament and had few troubles with the Hornets in a 78-45 win.

Payton Kincaid led the Lakers with 16 points, shooting 61 percent from the floor while adding six rebounds. Biance Stocks and Elle Turner added 15 points each and Turner had six rebounds and assists while Stocks turned in four assists and three rebounds. Mya Hulett also had a good night for the Lakers with 12 points and both Gracie Coffelt and Charlotte Kurtz finished with eight points while Kurtz also had seven rebounds.

Camdenton (10-5, 1-1 Ozark Conference) has won seven of its last eight games and will visit Father Tolton on Tuesday with the junior varsity starting at 5:30 p.m.