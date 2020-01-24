Rolla is the only ranked Phelps County team in this week’s poll while St. James and Newburg are just on the outside looking in. Both Licking and Richland from the area have also previously earned rankings.

Rolla Lady Bulldogs 13-2 (Class 4 Number 3)

The Lady Bulldogs are ranked third in Class 4 and have 13 wins after Thursday night’s 30-point win over Hollister in the McDonald's Classic.

Rolla has wins over state-ranked Licking, Hartville, Kickapoo and Sullivan. They have only fallen to Class 5 top-ranked Rock Bridge and Class 5 No. 3 Jefferson City.

The Lady Bulldogs have two more games this weekend in the McDonald's Classic in Sedalia. Rolla was scheduled to play Glendale on Friday in the semifinals. Later in the year, they will face a tough St. James team and the second ranked team in Class 4, West Plains, which could be for the Ozark Conference title.

Licking Lady Wildcats 12-4 (Class 3 Number 2)

The Lady Wildcats have ramped up their schedule this season, playing in the Stephanie Phillips Classic at Kickapoo. The Lady Wildcats fell to state-ranked Jefferson City and Kickapoo for two of their losses and have also fallen to Rolla and state-ranked Richland.

Licking defeated Lutheran North, Richland in another game, Steelville, and (then) ranked St. James.

The Lady Wildcats’ next game was scheduled against Salem on Friday and the team will take on ranked Strafford next week.

Richland Lady Bears 10-3 (Class 2 Number 10)

The Lady Bears are now ranked 10th in Class 2 and were ranked earlier this season.

Richland picked up a win over state-ranked Licking and has also defeated Osage and Father Tolton from Columbia earlier this season.

The Lady Bears have fallen to Steelville, Licking early on and Newburg.

The next game is on January 30 in the I-44 Ladies Classic against Lee's Summit West.