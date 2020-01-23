The St. James Lady Tigers picked up a big win over the weekend as they won the Fatima Tournament.

St. James began the tournament with a 52-25 victory over the Belle Lady Tigers in the first round.

The Lady Tigers had a closer game with the Linn Lady WIldcats in the second. They were tied at 16 at halftime and St. James then took a 29-21 lead after three quarters. They moved on to the championship game against the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons with a 41-29 win.

The Lady Tigers led 13-10 after the first quarter of the championship game and Blair Oaks took a halftime lead of 20-19 after a strong second period. Both teams were on par with each other as the score was knotted up with 35 points each after the third. The Lady Tigers won the fourth quarter battle when Livi Herron hit a key 3-point basket with 15 second left in the game to send St. James to a 48-45 win for the tournament title.

The Lady Tigers improved to 11-2 on the season and were scheduled to play in the Osage Tournament this week.