The first time resulted in a St. James win by a 20-point margin. This time, the Bulldogs made the game much more exciting, but the Tigers were able to come back in a very close game and win it 54-50.

Rolla held an early 9-8 lead after the first period of the game. The Bulldogs were led by Colby Shivers with four points while Conner Joyce added three more. St. James had four players with a basket each.

Rolla used the second period to extend their lead as they outscored the Tigers 15-10 for a 24-18 lead at the break. The charge was led by a pack of Bulldogs as there were six Rolla players who contributed in the quarter. St. James had four players contribute to their scores, respectively.

Shivers led Rolla with six points in the first half and six players combined for three or four points each to lead the group effort. The Tigers were led in the first half by Logan Chick and Drew Moritz who both had five points each.

The Tigers came out of the locker room hitting their shots. They managed to outscore the Bulldogs 17-8 to secure the first lead of the game since the first quarter. The Tigers were led by Andrew Branson and Chick with six points each. Rolla was led by Shivers with four points.

St. James made several key free throws at the end of the game by Branson, Ridenhour, Mason Parker and Chick as Rolla began to mount a comeback that came up just short.

Chick led the Tigers with 16 points while Branson added 16. Rolla was led by Shivers with eight points.

The other games of the night was a 60-54 win for Waynesville over Fatima, 59-22 win for Blair Oaks over Licking and a 50-46 win for Sullivan over Salem.

Rolla was scheduled to take on Salem in the next round on the consolation side and St. James was scheduled to meet Sullivan in the semifinals. The winner between the Tigers and Eagles will face Blair Oaks or Waynesville in the championship.