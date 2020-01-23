The weather has not been kind to Newburg.

Since this past weekend, it has caused many cancelations in schedules. The Wolves and Lady Wolves have only got one game in this past week and a game over late last week.

The Newburg boys are 8-7 on the season and 3-0 in conference action.

The Wolves picked up a win over the Plato Eagles on January 17. That game was close the entire time, but Newburg was able to win the Frisco League game 64-53.

They had another close game this week against the Owensville Dutchmen in the first round of the Owensville Tournament.

Newburg and Owensville were both tied at 19 each in the first quarter and the Wolves took a 33-29 lead at halftime edging out the Dutchmen by just four points. Owensville held the Wolves to just six points and took a 44-39 lead after the third period and a late game run by Newburg was stalled as the Dutchmen moved on with a 62-50 win.

The rest of the Belle Tournament had yet to be decided due to weather as of Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Wolves’ last game was a 52-47 win over the now state-ranked Richland Lady Bears at home. Claire Affolter led the team with 27 points. Grace Affolter added nine and Bailey Brookshire added 11.

The Lady Wolves’ game against Licking was moved to February after a weather delay on Thursday. The game against Crocker earlier was also postponed due to weather.

The next scheduled game for the girls is January 27 at home against Laquey.