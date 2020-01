A look at results and remaining schedule of this tournament being held Jan. 20-25.

Girls Games

Monday, Jan. 20

Game 1: (5) Brookfield def. Centralia 55-50

Game 2: (1) Macon def. Marrceline 73-28

Game 3: (2) Mexico def. Harrisburg 51-33

Game 4: (6) Moberly def. Kirksville 58-44

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Game 5: Centralia vs. Marceline, 4:30 pm

Game 6 Semi: Brookfield vs. Macon, 6 pm

Game 7 Semi: Moberly vs. Mexico, 7:30 pm

Game 8: Kirksville vs. Harrisburg, 9 pm

Friday, Jan. 24

5th Place:Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 pm

3rd Place: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:30 pm

1st Place: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 pm



Boys Games

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Game 1: (5) Mexico def. Harrisburg 64-52

Game 2: (1) Kirksville def. Marceline 66-27

Game 3: (2) Centralia def. Moberly 74-42

Game 4: (3) Brookfield def. Macon 53-47

Thursday, Jan. 23

Game 5:Harrisburg vs. Marceline, 4:30 pm

Game 6 Semi: Mexico vs. Kirksville, 6 pm

Game 7 Semi: Centralia vs. Brookfield, 7:30 pm

Game 8:Moberly vs. Macon, 9 pm

Saturday, Jan. 25

5th Place:Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 5 pm

3rd Place: Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 6:30 pm

1st Place: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 8 pm