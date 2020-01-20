The Boonville Lady Pirates basketball team couldn’t have asked for a better start Thursday night on the road against the Versailles Tigers.

Having already beat the Tigers earlier in the season in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Lady Pirates once again dominated their counterparts while leading from start to finish for a 77-15 victory.

While the win improved Boonville’s record to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in the TCC, head coach Jaryt Hunziker said the Lady Pirates had another great night on the defensive end forcing many turnovers leading to easy baskets.

“We were very active tonight, disrupting Versailles from the start,” Hunziker said. “Overall our only negative was our outside shooting. We really struggled to get going from the perimeter only knocking down three three-point field goals. Addison Brownfield (19), Jodie Bass (19) and Kourtney Kendrick (15) all ended in double digit scoring on the night.”

The Lady Pirates also outscored Versailles in all four quarters while leading 33-1 after one, 54-5 at the half and 69-14 after three quarters of play. Meanwhile, in the final period, Boonville outscored Versailles 8-1 to win the game by 62.

As for the scoring in the game, Brownfield finished with 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the field and 4 of 6 from the foul line. Brownfield also had five steals, four assists and three rebounds in the game.

Bass, meanwhile, chipped in 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 from the foul line along with six steals and four assists.

Kendrick also scored in double digits with 15 points along with three rebounds, three steals and two assists while Emma West added eight points, five rebounds, four steals and one assists, Faith Mesik seven points, three steals and one rebound, Sophi Waibel four points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals, Kennedy Renfrow three points, seven steals, three assists and two rebounds, Brooke Eichelberger two points, four steals, two rebounds and one assist, Daylynn Baker two assists and one rebound and Abby Fuemmeler with one rebound and one steal.

The Lady Pirates also finished the game, hitting 32 of 72 shots from the field for 44 percent, 3 of 21 from the three-point line for 14 percent and 10 of 18 from the foul line for 56 percent.

Morris had the team high for Versailles with nine points.

In the JV game, Versailles defeated Boonville in only two quarters 18-15.

The Lady Pirates, dropping to overall 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the TCC, trailed Versailles 8-6 after first period’s end and was outscored 10-9 in the second quarter.

Boonville JV coach Paul Moore said the girls came out a bit flat offensively. “We didn’t have enough time to get our defense working,” Moore said. “Versailles did a nice job of pushing the tempo and pressuring us defensively, and that caused us to turn the ball over too many times. We also weren’t aggressive enough in attacking the rim, and we had trouble finishing around the rim. It’s hard to get into a rhythm when you only play two quarters total, but the girls fought back hard in the end to make a late push. It was just a little too late.”

Abby Fuemmeler paced all scorers for Boonville with eight points. Abby Pulliam chipped in five points while Molly Schuster added two.

For Versailles, Madison Lucas-Avey and Kiene Orourke each had four points.