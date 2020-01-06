Chuck Embree

Monday

Jan 6, 2020 at 9:30 AM Jan 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM


Here is a look at the latest NJCAA Division I Region 16 college men and women's basketball standings, as well as some mid-Missouri high school conference standings for games played through Sunday, Jan. 5.

              NJCAA Region 16  Standings
Games through  Jan. 5
Men’s Records
    Region      All
Mineral Area    1-0    18-0
Moberly    -    14-4
State Fair    -    10-6
MSU-West Plains    -    7-11
Three Rivers    0-1    10-7

Women’s Records
    Region    All
Three Rivers    1-0    13-4
Moberly    -    13-3
Crowder    -    10-6
Jefferson    -    9-9
State Fair    -    5-11
Mineral Area    0-1    11-5

     -----       -----     ----

             Prep  Hoops Conference Standings
 Records through Jan. 5
       North Central Missouri
    Boys    NCMC    All
Kirksville    3-0    8-1    
Mexico    2-1    2-6
Fulton    2-2    4-4
Marshall    1-1    2-6        
Hannibal    2-3    3-6
Moberly    0-2    1-6

   Girls    NCMC    All
Marshall    2-0    6-2    
Kirksville    3-1    5-4
Mexico    2-1    4-1
Moberly    1-1    3-5    
Hannibal    1-2    22-2    
Fulton    0-3    1-6                                    

              Central Activities
    Boys    CAC    All
Sturgeon    2-0    6-3
New Franklin    1-0    8-0
Slater    1-0    8-1
Cairo    1-0    7-1
Pilot Grove    0-1    3-3    
Glasgow    0-1    2-4
Community    0-1    2-6
Madison    0-2    0-6

   Girls    CAC    All
Madison    2-0    5-2
Community    1-0    7-1    
Cairo    1-0    6-2
Pilot Grove    1-0    2-4
New Franklin    0-1    4-4
Slater    0-1    2-6
Glasgow    0-1    1-4    
Sturgeon    0-2    0-8

             Lewis & Clark
    Boys    LCC    All
Salisbury    2-0    6-3
Paris    2-0    5-4
Westran    1-0    7-2
Harrisburg    1-1    6-5
Scotland Co.    1-1    2-5
Fayette    1-1    2-6
Marceline    0-1    2-5
Knox Co.    0-2    3-6
Schuyler Co.    0-2    0-9

   Girls    LCC    All
Salisbury    2-0    8-1
Marceline    1-0    4-4
Scotland Co.    1-1    6-2
Paris    1-1    5-4
Harrisburg    1-1    4-6
Knox Co.    1-1    2-7
Westran    0-1    0-8
Schuyuler Co.    0-2    7-3
Fayette    0-2    2-7

         CCAA
    Boys    CCAA    All
Calvary Lutheran    -    4-2
Bunceton/Prairie    -    6-5
Jamestown    -    5-4
Higbee    -    4-5

 Girls    CCAA    All
Bunceton/Prairie    -    7-4
Higbee    -    3-6
Calvary Lutheran    -    0-7
Jamestown    -    0-9